68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Hezbollah fires rocket barrage in escalating battle with Israel

Israeli forces check a building that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona in northern ...
Israeli forces check a building that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, on March 27, 2024. A civilian was killed on March 27 in northern Israel, medics say, after Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into Israel in retaliation for an overnight strike that killed "seven rescuers." (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
Lyle Menendez, left, and Erik Menendez (AP Photo/California Department of Corrections and Rehab ...
Mansion where Menendez brothers murdered their parents sells for $17M
Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb ...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order fighting antisemitism at Texas colleges
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech after a meeting with German Chanc ...
Talks resume on bringing Israeli delegation to Washington, sources say
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, ...
Settlement reached in lawsuit between Disney and Florida Gov. DeSantis
By Omar Tamo Bloomberg News
March 27, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah heightened after the Lebanon-based terrorist group fired rockets at a northern Israeli town, killing one person.

The assault, a response to an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon that killed seven people, is likely to further fuel concerns the near-daily border skirmishes could escalate into a full-blown war, opening a new front for Israel as it seeks to destroy Hamas in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV said Wednesday that the Iran-backed group launched “tens of missiles” at Kiryat Shmona and an army barracks after Israel bombed the southern Lebanese town of al-Habbariyeh.

Israel’s emergency service said a civilian was killed by the rocket barrage. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that seven people were killed by Israel’s strike on al-Habbariyeh and that it hit an emergency center.

Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets struck a military compound and a “significant terrorist operative” belonging to the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya group, which had launched attacks on Israel.

The tit-for-tat raids come as pressure mounts on Israel to agree to a cease-fire in the Gaza strip. The war was a response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 were taken hostage by the group.

More than 32,000 Gazans have been killed by Israel’s retaliatory offensive on the territory, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

In a recent poll conducted by the Israeli Democracy Institute, 69 percent of those surveyed said they think there’s a very high or fairly high likelihood of an all out war breaking out soon between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist group by the U.S., is the most powerful militia in the Middle East and thought by Israeli intelligence to have more than 100,000 rockets and missiles, a much bigger arsenal than what Hamas is believed to have had before Oct. 7.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lyle Menendez, left, and Erik Menendez (AP Photo/California Department of Corrections and Rehab ...
Mansion where Menendez brothers murdered their parents sells for $17M
Caroline Petrow-Cohen Los Angeles Times

The lavish Beverly Hills mansion where the Menendez brothers fatally shot their parents in 1989 has sold for $17 million, exactly 28 years to the day after the brothers were convicted of the brutal murders.

Members of the Patriot Front protest across the street from the Marrow Hotel in opposition to S ...
Antisemitic propaganda incidents have spiked, ADL report say
By Rick Sobey Boston Herald

White supremacist and antisemitic propaganda incidents continued to spike across the country last year, as local incidents have “grown exponentially in recent years,” the ADL reported.

 
6 presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse — VIDEO
By Lea Skene The Associated Press

Maryland’s governor said the crew of a cargo ship issued a mayday call and reported losing power moments before a crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Member of Hamas’ military wing killed by Israeli drone strike
recommend 2
Israel’s air force strikes deep inside Lebanon, killing 2
recommend 3
Americans sour on both Israel and Palestinian Authority in poll
recommend 4
EU, US to open sea corridor for Gaza in days as peace talks fail
recommend 5
Israel says it will invade Rafah no matter what the U.S. says
recommend 6
Blinken returns to Mideast with US-Israel tensions high