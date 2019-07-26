Hiker in Massachusetts unharmed after morning yak attack

The horned animals can weigh up to 1,200 pounds and are native to Asia.

(West Springfield Environmental Committee via Facebook)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Three yaks that charged a hiker in Massachusetts have been recaptured.

West Springfield Animal Control posted on Facebook that the yaks were caught Thursday morning.

A hiker in the Bear Hole Reservoir recreation area was charged by three yaks at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The West Springfield Environmental Committee posted on Facebook that they appeared docile so someone approached within six feet.

But then “one put its head down, snorted and then charged,” and the other two joined in the chase. No one was hurt.

Police say the yaks appear to have escaped from a farm in nearby Westfield. They will be returned home.

