Brightly-colored hot air balloons have taken over the skies above Albuquerque as part of the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Hot air balloons take part in a flying competition during the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A hot air balloons takes part in a flying competition during the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A hot air balloon cast a shadow while taking part in a flying competition during the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dawn patrol hot air balloons illuminate before taking flight during the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Max Walter, 8, of Wisconsin holds open the envelope of the Kay's Wind Dancer II hot air balloon as its inflated ahead of a balloon flying competition during the 47th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The theme for this year’s festival, which runs through Oct. 14, is “Carry Me Away.”

The annual event at Balloon Fiesta Park draws about 1 million visitors to central New Mexico, according to AP.

Check out the photo gallery above from Review-Journal photographer Richard Brian.