Nation and World

Hot California weather brings new wildfire worries

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
Division of Forestry wildland firefighters Neale Gonzales, left, and Sterling Whitecow attack a spot fire on a ridge near Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Kirkwood, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Division of Forestry wildland firefighters move along State Route 88 headed to attack spot fires on a ridge near Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Kirkwood, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The interior of California was very hot and dry Wednesday and the forecast called for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes that have been burning for weeks.

A National Weather Service heat advisory stretched down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the desert into Nevada.

The state energy grid operator called for voluntary conservation of electricity from 4-9 p.m. because of expected high demand for air conditioning.

A fire weather watch was issued for Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of the interior of Northern California due to a weather system that is expected to bring a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts.

“The combination of possible dry lightning as well as strong winds with the dry fuels could lead to critical fire weather conditions,” forecasters wrote.

Nearly 15,000 firefighters were making progress on 14 major wildfires and several smaller new fires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. They include three of the state’s 20 largest fires on record.

In the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades region, the second-largest fire in California history has scorched nearly 1,441 square miles. The Dixie Fire was 59% contained and evacuation warnings were lifted in some areas of Lassen and Plumas counties. More than 1,280 structures have been destroyed, including 688 individual homes.

To the south in the Sierra near Lake Tahoe, the nearly 340-square-mile Caldor Fire remained 50% contained. Firefighters have had enough success against the state’s 15th-largest fire that residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe were allowed to return home last weekend. With inspections 95% completed, nearly 1,000 structures have been counted destroyed, including 776 single-family homes.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe owner Caesars Entertainment Inc. said the hotel began reopening in phases, beginning with guest bookings on Wednesday and table games on Thursday. The company said its Harveys Lake Tahoe casino will reopen for slots and table games on Sept. 17 and for hotel bookings on Sept. 18.

In the mountains of the far north coast, the state’s 18th-largest fire has ravaged nearly 296 square miles of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The Monument Fire was 41% contained but remained a threat to more than 10,500 structures.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the U.S. West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Wildfire near Lake Tahoe reaches 49% containment
By Sam Metz The Associated Press/Report For America

The fire was tamed sufficiently to allow authorities to lift mandatory evacuation orders for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s 22,000 residents on Sunday.

In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Michael K. Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar ...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ found dead at 54
By Michael R. Sisak and Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday.

 
Caldor Fire stalls; many evacuations lifted
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of people who fled South Lake Tahoe in the teeth of a wildfire were returning home as crews finally managed to stall the advance of flames scant miles from the resort.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY - TV personality Willard Scott celebrates the la ...
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBCs Today show, dies at 87
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died.

A nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19 patient in the CoxHealth Emergency Departme ...
Nurse staffing crisis hits US hospitals during pandemic
By Heather Hollingsworth and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The average pay for a traveling nurse has soared from roughly $1,000 to $2,000 per week before the pandemic to $3,000 to $5,000 now, said a nursing expert.

Crews work on power lines that were damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, ...
New Orleans to have power back next week, utility says
By Rebecca Santana, Melinda Deslatte and JanetMcCONNAUGHEY The Associated Press

The storm knocked out electricity to more than 1 million customers in Louisiana, but almost all lights in the city should be back on by Wednesday, according to Entergy, the company that provides power to New Orleans and much of southeast Louisiana in the storm’s path.