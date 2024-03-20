House GOP considers inviting Netanyahu to address Congress

Axios reported that House Republicans are considering inviting Netanyahu to address Congress.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a gathering of Jewish leaders at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

In this image from video provided by Senate TV, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2024. Schumer is calling on Israel to hold new elections. Schumer says he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost his way" amid the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and a growing humanitarian crisis there. Schumer is the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S. (Senate TV via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Senate Republican Conference on Wednesday, while House GOP leadership considers inviting Netanyahu to speak before Congress.

Axios reported that House Republicans are considering inviting Netanyahu to address Congress.

The idea was discussed at a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Wednesday morning, the outlet said.

“It was suggested by several folks” to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., one GOP lawmaker told Axios.

The discussion also was confirmed by Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., who added there is “strong support to show respect for Israel’s sovereignty.”

At least one House Democrat said he likely would attend a Netanyahu speech before Congress.

“I hope that leadership in Israel understands that the relationship is only strengthened by making sure that both sides of the aisle support Israel,” Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., told Axios.

Netanyahu was speaking to Senate GOP members via video conference Wednesday during the group’s weekly luncheon, The Hill reported.

He had been slated to speak to the group last week during its annual retreat but had to back out at the last minute.

The prime minister’s appearance before the Senate Republicans comes less than a week after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Israel to hold new elections because Netanyahu has “lost his way” in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and a growing humanitarian crisis there.

Senate Republicans criticized Schumer for what they said was meddling and interfering in a democratic nation’s elections.

Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s wartime cabinet, both denounced Schumer’s speech.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden assured Netanyahu during their call this week that he is not trying to oust the Israeli leader from power, two sources with knowledge of the conversation told Axios on Tuesday.

During the Monday call, Netanyahu reportedly aired his grievances regarding Schumer’s call for early elections in Israel, as well as Biden’s subsequent endorsement of the speech.

The Israeli leader also charged that the public attacks against him in the United States amount to interference in domestic politics, the sources told Axios.

According to the sources, Biden pushed back, saying he was not trying to undermine Netanyahu and had not intended to intervene in Israeli politics. One of the sources said the talk somewhat helped clear the air between the two.