I-15 at Cajon Pass in California reopens after multivehicle crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California’s Cajon Pass have reopened after a pileup in fog that injured 17 people.

Several cars overturned after a multiple vehicle crash in the Cajon Pass about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Initial reports say at least 17 people have been hurt. (San Bernardino County Fire via AP)

Fire department personnel respond to a multiple vehicle crash in the Cajon Pass, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Initial reports say at least 17 people have been hurt. (San Bernardino County Fire via AP)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Southern California’s Cajon Pass have reopened after a pileup in fog that injured 17 people.

California Department of Transportation district spokeswoman Terri Kasinga says the interstate reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday but conditions remain foggy.

As many as 20 vehicles collided around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the high pass through mountains about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

All but two of the injuries were considered minor.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweets that two patients were transported immediately and 15 others had minor injuries. Numerous drivers and vehicle occupants declined treatment.

The pass runs between the San Bernardino and San Gabriel Mountains and rises to an elevation of nearly 3,800 feet (1,158 meters).

Southern California is experiencing a deep intrusion of marine air that has brought low clouds, fog and rain.