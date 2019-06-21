91°F
Nation and World

Idaho man convicted of abusing, infecting child with disease

The Associated Press
June 21, 2019 - 1:28 pm
 

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A northern Idaho jury has found a Coeur d’Alene man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child and infecting her with gonorrhea.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Thursday before finding 32-year-old Corey S. McGrath guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in August.

McGrath’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Emilie M. Barker, was sentenced Wednesday to up to 12 years in prison for attempting to cover up McGrath’s crime. She will be eligible for parole after serving at least three years.

Law enforcement officers began investigating the case last year after healthcare workers notified them that a young child had a sexually transmitted disease. After McGrath was accused in the case involving the 5-year-old, a 12-year-old girl reportedly told investigators that she had also been abused.

McGrath’s trial on a lewd conduct charge involving the second child is set for next month.

