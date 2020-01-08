46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

If you build it, they will go: Students make toilet paper pyramid

The Associated Press
January 7, 2020 - 7:52 pm
 

MIDLAND, Mich. — It’s not what the Egyptians had in mind but it worked: A group of Michigan high school students made a pyramid out of toilet paper — 27,434 rolls.

It took 16 hours for students to assemble the pyramid at Bullock Creek High School in Midland County. They are hoping to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records and sell the toilet paper as a fundraiser for the 20-member robotics team.

“There was a lot of excitement when we got to the last few layers, but the final roll at the top was actually pretty anti-climactic,” Maxton Herst told MLive.com. “Every single roll you place, you want it to be in the correct spot. It was just kind of mind-numbing work.”

Herst got the idea three years ago after seeing a similar pyramid on YouTube.

The students built the pyramid during holiday break. The robotics team began to dismantle the pyramid Monday, the first day of classes after the holidays. Rolls of the two-ply toilet paper were placed into 96-count boxes for purchase.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Iran strikes at US with missile attack on Iraqi air base — LIVESTREAM
By Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran fired a series of surface-to-surface missiles at an Iraqi air base housing U.S. troops early Wednesday and warned the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

In this Nov. 5, 2019 photo, in St. Francis, Wis., Amy Carter looks at her Yorkshire terrier-Chi ...
Some pet products touted as CBD don’t have any, say researchers
By Mary Esch The Associated Press

Companies have unleashed hundreds of CBD pet health products claiming the cannabis derivative produced calmer, quieter and pain-free dogs and cats. Some products are all bark and no bite.

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial T ...
Judge orders Weinstein’s rape trial to begin, rejects jailing him
The Associated Press

The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial ordered jury selection to begin as scheduled Tuesday, rejecting a defense request for a “cooling-off period” after prosecutors in Los Angeles brought new charges against him.

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are ...
56 killed in stampede during funeral for Iran general killed by US
By Nasser Karimi, Amir Vahdat and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

According to the report, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway.