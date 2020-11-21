In-N-Out Burger serves 14-hour wait at 1st Colorado restaurant

The California-based fast-food chain opened its first restaurant in the Centennial State on Friday in Aurora, and the wait was extremely long, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Would you wait 14 hours for a burger from In-N-Out? Hundreds did, apparently, in Colorado.

Just a small section of the line here at the grand opening of In-N-Out in Colorado Springs this morning. The first drive thru customer started waiting in line on Tuesday. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/TnuMXdaPxJ — khklann (@khklann) November 20, 2020

In a series of tweets, the department said in mid-afternoon that “there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours.”

🍔🍟#FunFact A lot of people have asked, "How long was the line?" It's hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

Later in the evening, the Aurora police said the “last car that will be served tonight has been ‘marked’ and is estimated they will be served around 2:00 a.m.”

The restaurant is located at E. Alameda at Sable & Abilene roads near the Town Center of Aurora shopping mall. Police said traffic was wrapped “all around the mall twice” and “there were some nearby hwy backups.”

A 12 hour wait for a taste of the first #InNOutBurger to open in #Colorado. You waiting that long for a burger? #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/ORGOzoq9Tr — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) November 21, 2020

Coming to Allegiant Stadium

A planned In-N-Out Burger restaurant could bring a retro feel to the developing stadium district being imagined in the vicinity of Allegiant Stadium.

Plans call for a 2,243-square-foot, 1940s-style In-N-Out Burger to be built on the southeast corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, according to Clark County documents. The parcel of land had been used as a temporary parking lot for construction workers during the building of Allegiant Stadium.