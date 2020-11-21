59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

In-N-Out Burger serves 14-hour wait at 1st Colorado restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2020 - 9:40 pm
 
(CBSLA via Twitter)
(CBSLA via Twitter)
(CBSLA via Twitter)
(CBSLA via Twitter)

Would you wait 14 hours for a burger from In-N-Out? Hundreds did, apparently, in Colorado.

The California-based fast-food chain opened its first restaurant in the Centennial State on Friday in Aurora, and the wait was extremely long, according to the Aurora Police Department.

In a series of tweets, the department said in mid-afternoon that “there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours.”

Later in the evening, the Aurora police said the “last car that will be served tonight has been ‘marked’ and is estimated they will be served around 2:00 a.m.”

The restaurant is located at E. Alameda at Sable & Abilene roads near the Town Center of Aurora shopping mall. Police said traffic was wrapped “all around the mall twice” and “there were some nearby hwy backups.”

Coming to Allegiant Stadium

A planned In-N-Out Burger restaurant could bring a retro feel to the developing stadium district being imagined in the vicinity of Allegiant Stadium.

Plans call for a 2,243-square-foot, 1940s-style In-N-Out Burger to be built on the southeast corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, according to Clark County documents. The parcel of land had been used as a temporary parking lot for construction workers during the building of Allegiant Stadium.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
Las Vegas economy still reeling from 1st shutdown. Is another coming?
2
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
Donny Osmond flying solo in 2021 return to Las Vegas Strip
3
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
Elaine Wynn officially out of Wynn Resorts
4
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
Nevada counties see record COVID cases, but can’t agree on next steps
5
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Sisolak: Restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 coming ‘very soon’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Mot ...
Sturgis rally ignited COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, study says
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

About one-third of Minnesota counties ended up having at least one coronavirus case that was tied to August’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, investigators reported in a study.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 includes an amendment by R ...
House passes bill to create 1M apprenticeships
By / RJ

The U.S. House bill passed Friday includes an amendment by Rep. Dina Titus to require the Labor Department to create some of those jobs in the hospitality and tourism industry.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House ...
Trump makes bid to lower prescription drug costs
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Trying to close out major unfinished business, the Trump administration issued regulations Friday that could lower the prices Americans pay for many prescription drugs.

 
Pfizer seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in US
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Pfizer formally asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month.

 
Hawaii unveils new COVID-19 travel restrictions
The Associated Press

Anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday.

 
California orders overnight curfew to slow coronavirus pandemic
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden captures Georgia, flipping state for Democrats
The Associated Press

Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

In this June 24, 2020, file photo, travelers walk past McCarran International Airport sign in L ...
CDC warns against travel during Thanksgiving holiday
By / RJ

With COVID-19 surging out of control, the top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.