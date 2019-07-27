102°F
Nation and World

Infant twins die in N.Y. after apparently being left in car

The Associated Press
July 26, 2019 - 7:01 pm
 

NEW YORK — Police say infant twins have died after apparently being left in a car for hours in New York while their father put in a day at work.

Police are talking to the father, who apparently discovered the children around 4 p.m. Friday on West Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx. The boy and girl were a year old.

At the moment, investigators believe the father parked the car Friday morning near his workplace. It’s a hospital.

Police say it appears he returned after finishing work and drove a block or two before realizing the children were there, then frantically got out of the car and summoned help.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of their deaths hasn’t yet been determined.

