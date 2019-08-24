Iran imposes sanctions on US think tank

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, left, reviews an honor guard as he is accompanied by his Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami during a ceremony to unveil Iran-made Bavar-373 air-defense missile system, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Iran says the Bavar-373 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system able to recognize up to 100 targets at a same time and confront them with six different weapons. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

A view of the Grace 1 supertanker is seen through the sea fog, in the British territory of Gibraltar, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. The United States moved on Thursday to halt the release of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1, detained in Gibraltar for breaching EU sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, thwarting efforts by authorities in London and the British overseas territory to defuse tensions with Tehran. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies and its CEO for its role in promoting sanctions and “economic terrorism” against Iran.

The think tank, which led criticism in Washington of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Saturday report by Iranian media, including the semi-official Fars news agency, quoted a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry as saying the foundation and its CEO Mark Dubowitz “intentionally” damaged vital interests of Iran through spreading lies and negative campaigning against Iran.

The statement also said the sanctions can be followed by taking judiciary actions against the foundation and Dubowitz and Iranian colleagues.

Under a 2017 law, Iran has occasionally imposed sanctions on American bodies.

But like U.S. sanctions, they have little effect unless a person actively uses the Iranian financial system.