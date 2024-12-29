58°F
Nation and World

Israel detains director of northern Gaza hospital

A man looks at the damage in the control tower of Sana'a International Airport following Thursd ...
A man looks at the damage in the control tower of Sana'a International Airport following Thursday's Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. The Israeli military reported targeting infrastructure used by the Houthis at the Sanaa International Airport, as well as ports in Hodeida, Al-Salif, and Ras Qantib, along with power stations Thursday Dec. 26..(AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
By Wafaa Shurafa and Sam Mednick The Associated Press
December 28, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel’s army detained the director of one of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospital, Palestinian medical officials said Saturday. Israel’s military said that Hamas terrorists were using the facility and said over 240 people were detained.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was arrested Friday along with dozens of other staff and taken to an interrogation center.

Israel’s military on Saturday confirmed it detained the hospital director for questioning and called him a suspected Hamas operative. It said it encircled the hospital and special forces entered and found weapons in the area. It said terrorists fired on its forces and they were “eliminated.” An Israeli military spokesman, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, later told journalists that most of those detained are Hamas operatives.

The Israeli military statement Saturday said 350 patients along with medical personnel had been evacuated from Kamal Adwan in recent weeks, and another 95 patients, caregivers, and medical personnel were evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital during the operation. It also said it had provided fuel and medical supplies to both hospitals.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on southern Israel in which they killed around 1,200 people and abducted some 250 others. Some 100 Israelis remain captive in Gaza, and around a third are believed to be dead.

Strikes also continued in Israel. Air raid sirens sounded early Saturday and the military said it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.

The Associated Press

A high-speed passenger train collided with a fire truck at a crossing Saturday morning in Florida, injuring three firefighters and at least a dozen train passengers, authorities said.

The Associated Press

After three months without anyone winning the top prize in the lottery, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold in California.

The Associated Press

Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster, has died from cancer, according to a statement from family released by CBS on Friday. He was 78.

Smoke rises from the area around the International Airport following an airstrike, as seen from ...
Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen’s capital
By Josef Federman and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

A new round of Israeli airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday targeted the Houthi-held capital and multiple ports.

Hazel and David Brief hold a photo book made by their son Yona Brief who died 14 months after H ...
‘Don’t quit’: Israeli soldier becomes symbol of sacrifice
By Sam McNeil The Associated Press

The dual Israeli-American citizen has come to symbolize the sacrifice by hundreds of fallen soldiers in what many in Israel see as a war for the country’s survival.

