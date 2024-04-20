88°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli airstrike in Gaza hits Rafah minutes after evacuation alert

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People gather around a component from an intercepted ballistic missile that fell near the Dead ...
People gather around a component from an intercepted ballistic missile that fell near the Dead Sea in Israel, Saturday, April 20, 2024. Open fighting between Israel and Iran began April 1 with the suspected Israeli killing of Iranian generals at an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria. That prompted Iran's retaliatory barrage last weekend of more than 300 missiles and drones that the U.S., Israel and regional and international partners helped bat down without significant damage in Israel. And then came Friday's strikes that hit near military and nuclear targets in Iran. (AP Photo/Itamar Grinberg)
An Israeli military vehicle drives through water during a military operation in the nearby Nur ...
An Israeli military vehicle drives through water during a military operation in the nearby Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank town of Tulkarem, Saturday, April 20, 2024. The raid killed at least four Palestinians, including three militants, according to the Israeli military, Palestinian health officials and the Islamic Jihad militant group. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Smoke rises from an explosion during an Israeli military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, ne ...
Smoke rises from an explosion during an Israeli military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank town of Tulkarem, Saturday, April 20, 2024. The raid killed at least four Palestinians, including three militants, according to the Israeli military, Palestinian health officials and the Islamic Jihad militant group. Palestinian health authorities said one of those killed was a 15-year-old boy shot dead by Israeli fire. The Israeli military said four Israeli soldiers were slightly wounded in the operation. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
More Stories
NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Jewish students at Columbia University ask to study remotely as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue
The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
By Mohammad Jahjouh and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
April 20, 2024 - 1:49 pm
 

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Some Palestinians left an area of Rafah near the border with Egypt on Saturday after receiving an evacuation alert from the Israeli army.

Minutes later, a airstrike hit a house in Gaza’s southernmost city. Palestinisn hospital authorities said the fatalities included Abdel-Fattah Sobhi Radwan, his wife Najlaa Ahmed Aweidah and their three children, his brother-in-law Ahmed Barhoum said. Barhoum lost his wife, Rawan Radwan, and their 5-year-old daughter, Alaa.

Also Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in the urban refugee camp of Bureji in central Gaza, killing at least one man and injuring two others, according to authorities at the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital.

Israel’s war against the Islamic terrorist group Hamas has led to a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, notably between Israel and Iran in recent weeks. Now attention returns to Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of about 2.3 million people are sheltering, many displaced by fighting elsewhere.

Israel has insisted for months that it plans a ground offensive into Rafah, where it says many remaining Hamas terrorists are holed up, despite calls for restraint from the international community including Israel’s staunchest ally, the United States.

The war was sparked by an unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel by Hamas and other terrorist groups that left about 1,200 people dead, the vast majority civilians, and saw about 250 kidnapped and taken into Gaza. Israel says about 130 hostages remain in Gaza, although more than 30 have died.

Frustration over the nearly seven-month offensive continues among many in Israel, and thousands of anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv again called for new elections and a deal to free remaining hostages. “We don’t know what to do anymore, so we are here crying and shouting for help,” said one protester, Iris Milnar.

The Palestinian death toll from the war is at least 34,049, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said. The Hamas-run health authorities do not differentiate between combatants and civilians in their count.

Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties, saying it embeds in the population.

The war has sent regional tensions spiraling. On Friday, Israel and archenemy Iran played down an apparent Israeli airstrike near a major air base and nuclear site in central Iran, indicating they were pulling back from what could have become all-out war.

A week ago, Iran fired an unprecedented missile barrage on Israel after an alleged Israeli strike killed two Iranian generals at an Iranian consulate in Syria. Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

Israel continues to face off with Iran’s proxies, frequently trading rocket and drone attacks across the Lebanese-Israeli border with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched strikes against merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in what they call solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Tensions also are high in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 12 bodies were taken Saturday from the Nur Sham urban refugee camp, raising the death toll to 13 since an Israeli military operation began in the area Thursday night.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist group confirmed the deaths of three members. Another killed was a 15-year-old boy. The Israeli army said its forces killed 10 terrorists in the camp and surrounding areas while eight suspects were arrested. Nine of its officers and soldiers were wounded, it said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
By Pamela Sampson The Associated Press

“It’s the best thing in my life,” said 1st Sgt. Omer Glikstal of the team’s twice-weekly practices at a stadium in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
By Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Friday’s vote produced a seldom-seen outcome in the typically hyper-partisan House, with Democrats helping Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan advance overwhelmingly 316-94. Final House approval could come this weekend, when the package would be sent to the Senate.

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Defiant students at Columbia University continued Friday to protest the war in Gaza, a day after university President Minouche Shafik tapped the NYPD to clear a campus encampment and arrest more than 100 demonstrators .

Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing miss ...
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now
By Josef Federman and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel has long considered Iran to be its greatest enemy — citing the Islamic Republic’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its controversial nuclear program and its support for hostile terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Iran's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, right, and Iran's Ambassador to t ...
Explosions, loud noise heard near Iran city
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

 
Fiber line cut in Missouri behind 911 outage in Las Vegas, other states
The Associated Press

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department 911 Communications warned Wednesday of an outage affecting 911 and non-emergency calls in a social media post. Officials said they could see the numbers of those who called from cellphones.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
What are the Raiders’ linebacker options in the draft?
recommend 2
Knights’ playoff MVP ready for another run in contract year
recommend 3
Golden Knights captain cleared for contact before playoffs
recommend 4
Relive the Knights’ ride through the Stanley Cup playoffs last year
recommend 5
Here’s where families with children can get assistance
recommend 6
Knights ready to try and repeat: ‘It’s something they want to do’