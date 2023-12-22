58°F
Nation and World

Israeli-American national killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

Review-Journal wire services
December 22, 2023 - 9:26 am
 
Updated December 22, 2023 - 10:44 am
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Frida ...
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An Israel-American man thought to have been taken hostage in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack has been declared dead.

The death of Gadi Haggai, 73, was announced Friday by Kibbutz Nir Oz, which said it had been determined that Haggai was killed in the kibbutz on Oct. 7 and his body was taken to Gaza.

Haggai had been thought to be among the more than 100 Israeli hostages still alive in Gaza. The announcement did not say how his death had been determined.

It described Haggai as a “gifted wind instrument player … connected to the earth, a chef and a follower of a healthy vegan diet and sports.” It said his wife, Judy Weinstein, was wounded and remains in captivity in Gaza.

Nir Oz was among the hardest hit communities on Oct. 7, with roughly a quarter of its residents taken hostage or killed.

