69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon

A Lebanese man points to the beach in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where ...
A Lebanese man points to the beach in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a group of armed men landed on a coast north of Beirut and took away a ship captain and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Residents stand at the entrance of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 ...
Residents stand at the entrance of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Residents stand on the balcony of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 20 ...
Residents stand on the balcony of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Residents ride a golf cart, as they pass in front of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, S ...
Residents ride a golf cart, as they pass in front of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
More Stories
A man looks at damaged building after projectiles fired from Lebanon hit a home in Tira, centra ...
Attack on central Israel injures 11 as Iran’s leader promises a punishing response
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint press briefing with South Korean Defense M ...
Pentagon bolsters the US presence in the Middle East
Workers remove the rubble in front of a damaged building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike o ...
Waves of Israeli airstrikes pummel Gaza, Lebanon
Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of reservist Yedidia Bloch, 31, at Mevo Horon settlem ...
Waves of rocket fire from Lebanon hit Israel, killing 7
By Lujain Jo and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
November 2, 2024 - 3:27 pm
 

BATROUN, Lebanon — Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday, as the conflict between the Iran-backed terrorist group and Israel showed few signs of easing.

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese authorities said it was investigating whether Israel was behind the capture of a Lebanese sea captain who was taken away by a group of armed men who had landed on the coast near the northern town of Batroun on Friday.

“The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated,” the military official said, without providing the name of the person in detention.

The operation marks the first time Israel has announced it deployed troops deep into northern Lebanon to take a senior Hezbollah operative captive since the conflict between the two sides escalated in late September. Since then, Israeli forces began a ground invasion of southern Lebanon and intensified its airstrikes across the country, including southern Beirut and the eastern Bekaa valley, killing most of Hezbollah’s senior commanders.

Two Lebanese military officials confirmed to The Associated Press that a naval force landed in Batroun, about 18 miles north of Beirut, and abducted a Lebanese citizen. Neither gave the man’s identity or said whether he was thought to have links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group. They did not confirm whether the armed men were an Israeli force.

Three Lebanese judicial officials told AP the operation took place at dawn Friday, adding that the captain might have links with Hezbollah. The officials said an investigation is looking into whether the man is linked to Hezbollah or working for an Israeli spy agency.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint press briefing with South Korean Defense M ...
Pentagon bolsters the US presence in the Middle East
By Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending bomber aircraft, fighter jets and more Navy warships to the Middle East to bolster the U.S. presence in the region.

Workers remove the rubble in front of a damaged building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike o ...
Waves of Israeli airstrikes pummel Gaza, Lebanon
By Wafaa Shurafa and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

The latest airstrikes come against the backdrop of the Biden administration’s renewed diplomatic push days before the U.S. election to reach temporary cease-fire deals.

Israeli soldiers mourn during the funeral of reservist Yedidia Bloch, 31, at Mevo Horon settlem ...
Waves of rocket fire from Lebanon hit Israel, killing 7
By Melanie Lidman, Julia Frankel and Fadi Tawil The Associated Press

The violence came as top U.S. diplomats were in the region to push for cease-fires in Lebanon and Gaza, hoping to wind down the wars in the Middle East in the Biden administration’s final months.

MORE STORIES