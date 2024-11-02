Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon

Residents ride a golf cart, as they pass in front of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Residents stand on the balcony of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Residents stand at the entrance of a building in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a ship captain was taken away by a group of armed men who landed on a coast north of Beirut and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A Lebanese man points to the beach in Batroun, northern Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, where Lebanese officials say a group of armed men landed on a coast north of Beirut and took away a ship captain and they're investigating whether Israel was involved. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BATROUN, Lebanon — Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday, as the conflict between the Iran-backed terrorist group and Israel showed few signs of easing.

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese authorities said it was investigating whether Israel was behind the capture of a Lebanese sea captain who was taken away by a group of armed men who had landed on the coast near the northern town of Batroun on Friday.

“The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated,” the military official said, without providing the name of the person in detention.

The operation marks the first time Israel has announced it deployed troops deep into northern Lebanon to take a senior Hezbollah operative captive since the conflict between the two sides escalated in late September. Since then, Israeli forces began a ground invasion of southern Lebanon and intensified its airstrikes across the country, including southern Beirut and the eastern Bekaa valley, killing most of Hezbollah’s senior commanders.

Two Lebanese military officials confirmed to The Associated Press that a naval force landed in Batroun, about 18 miles north of Beirut, and abducted a Lebanese citizen. Neither gave the man’s identity or said whether he was thought to have links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group. They did not confirm whether the armed men were an Israeli force.

Three Lebanese judicial officials told AP the operation took place at dawn Friday, adding that the captain might have links with Hezbollah. The officials said an investigation is looking into whether the man is linked to Hezbollah or working for an Israeli spy agency.