70°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Palestinian president appoints new deputy in major step in naming a successor

FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a conference at the Arab League headqu ...
FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a conference at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
FILE - Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberat ...
FILE - Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, gestures during an interview with The Associate Press at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)
More Stories
People take part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the ...
Hamas sends high-level delegation to Cairo to try and restart ceasefire with Israel
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, S ...
World leaders, mourners attend Pope Francis’ funeral
Faithful pay their respect to the late Pope Francis who will lie in state inside St. Peter's Ba ...
Catholic Church mourns, buries Pope Francis - PHOTOS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, attends a ceremony marking the annual ...
Trump says he pressed Netanyahu on aid to Gaza
By Jalal Bwaitel The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 - 2:13 pm
 

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday named a veteran aide and confidant as his new vice president. It’s a major step by the aging leader to designate a successor.

The appointment of Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization does not guarantee he will be the next Palestinian president. But it makes him the front-runner among longtime politicians in the dominant Fatah party who hope to succeed the 89-year-old Abbas.

The move is unlikely to boost the image among many Palestinians of Fatah as a closed and corrupt movement out of touch with the general public.

Abbas hopes to play a major role in postwar Gaza. He has been under pressure from Western and Arab allies to rehabilitate the Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He has announced a series of reforms in recent months, and last week his Fatah movement approved the new position of PLO vice president.

The PLO is the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people and oversees the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. Abbas has led both entities for two decades.

Under last week’s decision, the new vice president, coming from the PLO’s 16-member executive committee, would succeed Abbas in a caretaker capacity if the president dies or becomes incapacitated.

That would make him the front-runner to replace Abbas on a permanent basis, though not guarantee it. The PLO’s executive committee would need to approve that appointment, and the body is filled with veteran politicians who see themselves as worthy contenders.

The Palestinian Authority, meanwhile, would have a separate caretaker leader, Rawhi Fattouh, the speaker of the Palestinians’ non-functioning parliament. But within 90 days, it would have to hold elections. If that is not possible, the new PLO president would likely take over the position.

Al-Sheikh, 64, is a veteran politician who has held a series of top positions over decades, most recently as the secretary-general of the PLO’s executive committee for the past three years. He spent 11 years in Israeli prisons in his youth and is a veteran of the Palestinian security forces — experiences that could give him credibility with Palestinian security figures and the broader public.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The coffin of Pope Francis is carried into St Peter's Square for his funeral, at the Vatican, S ...
World leaders, mourners attend Pope Francis’ funeral
By Nicole Winfield and Colleen Barry Associated Press

World leaders and rank-and-file Catholic faithful bade farewell to Pope Francis in a funeral Saturday in Vatican City.

Faithful pay their respect to the late Pope Francis who will lie in state inside St. Peter's Ba ...
Catholic Church mourns, buries Pope Francis – PHOTOS
By Liv Paggiarino / RJ

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at the Vatican to pay their final respects and witness the funeral mass for the leader of the Catholic Church on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, attends a ceremony marking the annual ...
Trump says he pressed Netanyahu on aid to Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Lee Keath The Associated Press

The World Food Program says its food stocks in the Gaza Strip have run out under Israel’s nearly 8-week-old blockade.

This 2016 photo shows Judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP)
FBI arrests judge accused of helping man evade immigration agents
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Devi Shastri and Corey Williams The Associated Press

The arrest comes amid a growing feud between the Trump administration and the judiciary over the White House’s immigration enforcement policies.

People visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, ah ...
Israel, others mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
By Mike Corder The Associated Press

At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as “the main lesson of the Holocaust.”

 
Michele Fiore pardoned by Trump after defrauding donors
By / RJ

Michele Fiore, found guilty of defrauding donors who believed they were giving money for a statue to honor a fallen Las Vegas police officer, said Donald Trump has given her “a full and unconditional pardon.”

MORE STORIES