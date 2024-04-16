80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli military displays intercepted Iranian missile

Israeli military deputy head of the IDF International press department, first lieutenant Masha ...
Israeli military deputy head of the IDF International press department, first lieutenant Masha Michelson, display to the media one of the Iranian ballistic missiles Israel intercepted over the weekend, in Julis army base, southern Israel, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Israel says that Iran launched over 300 missiles and attack drones in the weekend attack. It says most of the incoming fire was intercepted, but a handful of missiles landed in Israel, causing minor damage and wounding a young girl. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, displays to the media one of the Irania ...
Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, displays to the media one of the Iranian ballistic missiles Israel intercepted over the weekend, in Julis army base, southern Israel, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Israel says that Iran launched over 300 missiles and attack drones in the weekend attack. It says most of the incoming fire was intercepted, but a handful of missiles landed in Israel, causing minor damage and wounding a young girl. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
More Stories
A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., want to stren ...
Lawmakers seek to strengthen fight against antisemitism in US
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and the House Republican leadership meet with reporte ...
House speaker pushes ahead on US aid for Israel, allies
This undated photo taken by Cameron Clifford, shows Terrance, the pet octopus his son Cal adopt ...
Young boy’s dream of a pet octopus is sensation as thousands follow story
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., left, arrives for a closed-door meeting with fellow Republic ...
House speaker goes own way on wartime funding
The Associated Press
April 16, 2024 - 12:58 pm
 

JULIS MILITARY BASE, Israel — The Israeli military has displayed one of the Iranian ballistic missiles that was intercepted over the weekend.

Israel said Iran launched over 300 missiles and attack drones in the barrage. Iran said the attack was a response to an alleged Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian generals in Syria on April 1.

Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

With help from the United States, the United Kingdom, Jordan and other countries, Israel managed to intercept nearly all the projectiles and prevent major casualties or damage. It was the first time Iran has launched a direct military strike on Israel after decades of enmity going back to Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel said that 99 percent of the incoming fire was intercepted, either by Israel’s air defense systems or by the international coalition.

Showing reporters the remnants of one of the missiles at an army base in southern Israel on Tuesday, military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said each warhead carried over half a ton of explosives.

Hagari said the coalition sent a powerful “message” to Iran.

He also said Iran would not get off “scot-free” and vowed an Israeli response. “We will respond in our time, in our place, in the way that we will choose,” he said.

An Iranian official said his country will respond within “seconds” if Israel seeks to retaliate for its attack over the weekend.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said late Monday that Israel will face a “resolute and hard response” if it takes further action against Iran.

Bagheri Kani said “there will not be a 12 or 13-day gap between a Zionist regime move and Iran’s powerful response anymore. The Zionists must now reckon in seconds, not hours.”

The U.S. and other allies of Israel have urged against any further escalation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., want to stren ...
Lawmakers seek to strengthen fight against antisemitism in US
By Jonathan D. Salant Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Almost nine in 10 Jewish respondents said there was more discrimination against them since the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, according to a Pew Research Center poll.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and the House Republican leadership meet with reporte ...
House speaker pushes ahead on US aid for Israel, allies
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Mike Johnson referred to himself as a “wartime speaker” of the House and indicated in his strongest self-defense yet he would press forward with a U.S. national security aid package.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., left, arrives for a closed-door meeting with fellow Republic ...
House speaker goes own way on wartime funding
By Stephen Groves and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a complicated proposal for passing wartime aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani in the Oval Office ...
Biden hosts Iraqi leader after Iran’s attack on Israel
By Matthew Lee, Qassim Abdul-Zahra, and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden hosted Iraq’s leader at the White House as his administration worked to prevent an escalation in Mideast hostilities.

An Israeli soldier hangs an Israeli flag on an armored personnel carrier move near the border w ...
Israel has to avoid escalation in Iran response, Macron says
By Fiona MacDonald, Jennifer Jacobs, Donato Paolo Mancini and Golnar Motevalli Bloomberg News

European leaders joined the U.S in pushing for Israel to restrain its response to Iran’s drone and missile attack, in a bid to allay a wider military conflict.

A model of a missile is carried by Iranian demonstrators as minarets and dome of a mosque is se ...
Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, military chief says
The Associated Press

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel is still considering its steps, but he said that the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response.”

Visitors ride the Disneyland Monorail past the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland in Anaheim, Ca ...
Disneyland closing 4 attractions during busy spring season
Brady MacDonald The Orange County Register

Disneyland will close four attractions for seasonal refurbishments during the Season of the Force and Pixar Fest events just as the spring break crowds begin to dwindle at the Anaheim theme parks.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, military chief says
recommend 2
Iran vows to ‘punish Zionist regime’ over deadly strike on Iranian consulate attributed to Israel
recommend 3
US sees missile strike on Israel by Iran, proxies as imminent
recommend 4
Biden vows ‘Ironclad’ support for Israel as U.S. helps down drones
recommend 5
Israel threatens to attack Iran directly if Tehran launches assault
recommend 6
Iran’s foreign minister says U.S. gave Israel ‘green light’ to attack Syrian consulate