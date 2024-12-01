Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, but tense ceasefire holds

A South Korean U.N peacekeeper armoured vehicle drives by destroyed buildings in Chehabiyeh village, southern Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A man walks in a street between destroyed buildings as he returns to Qana village, southern Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

TYRE, Lebanon — Israeli jets Sunday launched an airstrike over a southern Lebanese border village, while troops shelled other border towns and villages still under Israeli control, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The attacks come days after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike in the village of Yaroun, nor did the Hezbollah terrorist group. Israel continues to call on displaced Lebanese not to return to dozens of southern villages in this current stage of the ceasefire.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Lebanese military have been critical of Israeli strikes and overflights since the ceasefire went into effect, accusing Israel of violating the agreement. But no clear military action has been taken by Hezbollah in response, meaning that the tense cessation of hostilities has not yet broken down.

When Israel has issued statements about these strikes, it says they were done to thwart possible Hezbollah attacks.

The United States military announced Friday that Major General Jasper Jeffers alongside senior U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein will co-chair a new U.S.-led monitoring committee that includes France, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon known as UNIFIL, Lebanon, and Israel.

Meanwhile, The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday it is halting aid deliveries through the main cargo crossing into the Gaza Strip because of the threat of armed gangs who have looted convoys.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the main aid provider in Gaza, said the route leading to the Kerem Shalom crossing is too dangerous on the Gaza side. Armed men looted nearly 100 trucks on the route in mid-November.

The Israeli military accuses UNRWA of having allowed Hamas to infiltrate its ranks.