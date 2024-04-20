90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Jewish students at Columbia University ask to study remotely as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on Thursday April 18, 2024, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams for New York Daily News/TNS)
More Stories
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after the House voted to appr ...
House passes billions in aid for Israel and Ukraine after months of struggle
This satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC shows Israel's Nevatim air base on Friday, April ...
Satellite image analyzed by AP shows damage after Iranian attack on Israeli desert air base
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Israeli airstrike in Gaza hits Rafah minutes after evacuation alert
The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News
April 20, 2024 - 1:59 pm
 

NEW YORK — Defiant students at Columbia University continued Friday to protest the war in Gaza as some Jewish students, citing ongoing tension on campus, requested permission to study remotely.

The Jewish students said they felt threatened by the large, unrelenting protests surrounding the campus gates. One masked protester reportedly vowed to a group of Jewish students passing through campus to repeat Oct. 7 “10,000 more times.”

“We do not feel safe walking to nor around campus,” read the open letter with 97 signatures as of Friday night. “We urge the administration to allow us to attend classes virtually until the situation has entirely de-escalated.”

One day after university President Minouche Shafik tapped the New York Police Department to clear a campus encampment and arrest more than 100 demonstrators, dozens of students took over another campus lawn with blankets and Palestinian flags. They got up before the sun rose and called on their classmates to join them with warm clothes and blankets, social media posts from overnight show.

A large sign from the original series of tents, pitched earlier this week, continued to advertise the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

Throughout the day, the protesters continued to chant and dance. The campus chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, which was one of two student organizations suspended from campus last semester, was organizing a Sabbath celebration in the encampment zone.

One undergraduate student told The New York Daily News that the more university administrators try to “silence us,” the more she and her classmates will fight back.

The encampment went up shortly before Shafik earlier this week defended in front of Congress her handling of rising campus antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

NYPD said 113 people were arrested Thursday at Columbia, including several more protesters since Mayor Eric Adams and top police brass held a news conference that night.

Columbia instructed participants to disperse by the late morning. When many students refused, university officials delivered an ultimatum: leave that night or face suspensions.

Columbia officials said Friday that students who face suspensions in general will be able to return to their dorms. Some students at Barnard College lost access to residence halls as a result of the disciplinary action.

With just weeks left in the semester, it was unclear Friday if the suspensions would jeopardize students’ chances of finishing their coursework.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The soccer player of Israel Amputee Football Team, Ben Binyamin controls the ball during a prac ...
Maimed in war, amputee soccer team offers pride, normalcy
By Pamela Sampson The Associated Press

“It’s the best thing in my life,” said 1st Sgt. Omer Glikstal of the team’s twice-weekly practices at a stadium in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters just after lawmakers pushed a $95 ...
Rare bipartisanship nets win for speaker; foreign aid may get OK on weekend
By Stephen Groves, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Friday’s vote produced a seldom-seen outcome in the typically hyper-partisan House, with Democrats helping Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan advance overwhelmingly 316-94. Final House approval could come this weekend, when the package would be sent to the Senate.

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on ...
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
By Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Defiant students at Columbia University continued Friday to protest the war in Gaza, a day after university President Minouche Shafik tapped the NYPD to clear a campus encampment and arrest more than 100 demonstrators .

Iranian women without wearing their mandatory Islamic headscarf walk past a banner showing miss ...
Israel, Iran look content to avoid all-out regional war — for now
By Josef Federman and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Israel has long considered Iran to be its greatest enemy — citing the Islamic Republic’s calls for Israel’s destruction, its controversial nuclear program and its support for hostile terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Iran's Minister for Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, right, and Iran's Ambassador to t ...
Explosions, loud noise heard near Iran city
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Columbia has more protests despite arrests
recommend 2
UC regents delay action on proposal to tighten controls of political expression on campus websites
recommend 3
Gov. Abbott issues executive order fighting antisemitism at Texas colleges
recommend 4
Columbia University suspends students over pro-Palestinian event with ‘known’ terrorism supporters
recommend 5
Biden says Arab states ready to recognize Israel in future deal
recommend 6
Harvard law student government calls on university to divest from ‘Israeli occupation and genocide’