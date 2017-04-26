ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

JFK’s post-WWII diary expected to fetch $200K at auction

The Associated Press
April 26, 2017 - 1:52 am
 

BOSTON — A diary kept by John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II is up for auction this week.

Boston-based RR Auction says the diary is expected to bring in at least $200,000 at the auction on Wednesday.

The 61-page diary was written in 1945 when the 28-year-old Kennedy was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers and traveled through a devastated Europe.

 

It provides insights into Kennedy’s thoughts on world leaders of the era. Kennedy reflects on the legacy of Hitler and presages the future of the United Nations and the Western power struggle with the Soviet Union, a central conflict during his presidency 16 years later.

Kennedy gave the diary to Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950s.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like