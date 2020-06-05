79°F
Jobs reversal? US added 2.5M workers in May, report says

The Associated Press
June 5, 2020 - 5:46 am
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 2.5 million jobs during May, a reversal of the 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

The U.S. Labor Department released the monthly report early Friday.

Several experts had expected the job losses would continue in the millions.

The overall unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% from nearly 15%. The report covers the month ending May 12, so more jobs may have been added in the second half of May.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise his efforts to lead the economic recovery from the massive coronavirus closings worldwide.

Global markets, Dow futures rise

In advance of the U.S. jobless numbers, global markets rose Friday and Wall Street futures climbed int eh minutes after the report was released.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.7% to 12,643 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 1.9% to 5,108. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.3% to 6,421. Futures for the Dow were up 1.3% while those for the S&P 500 were 0.8% higher.

A near doubling in the European Central Bank’s pandemic relief efforts on Thursday helped soothe the sting from news that Germany’s economy is forecast to contract more than 7% this year and take two years to fully recover from the downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, in Asia, hopes for recovery helped spur strong gains this week. The Nikkei 225 index in Japan gained 0.7% to 22,863.73, its highest level close since late February.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong surged 1.7% to 24,770.41 after authorities showed restraint as thousands of people defied a police ban to join a candlelight vigil Thursday marking the 31st anniversary of China’s crushing of a democracy movement in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

That appeared to have eased, at least temporarily, worries over recent efforts by Chinese leaders to exert more control over the former British colony.

Regional airlines were strong gainers after American Airlines surged 41% Thursday, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. It announced it plans to fly 55% of its normal U.S. schedule next month, up from only 20% in April.

Many professional investors contend the recent rally, a nearly 40% climb for the S&P 500 since late March, is overdone and say a pullback is likely.

But the trillions of dollars in stimulus money unleashed to try to salvage economies ravaged by the pandemic are helping push prices ever higher, analysts say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

