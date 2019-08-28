97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Judge orders Iraq to pay millions to slain contractor’s firm

By Matthew Barakat The Associated Press
August 27, 2019 - 9:55 pm
 

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A military contractor whose top executive was killed in Iraq under mysterious circumstances 15 years ago has won a judgment of roughly $140 million against Iraq to reimburse the contractor for funds it never received.

The judgment of nearly $89 million plus interest and attorneys’ fees issued Tuesday by a federal judge in Washington caps a decade-long legal battle between Pennsylvania-based Wye Oak Technology and the Republic of Iraq.

Wye Oak says its president, Dale Stoffel, was slain in Iraq in December 2004 after complaining that his company wasn’t paid more than $20 million it was owed for refurbishing tanks to help the Iraqi military get back on its feet after the 2003 war.

A terrorist group claimed responsibility for Stoffel’s death, but witnesses testified at trial that Stoffel was really killed to avoid paying his company.

Allen Foster, a lawyer for Wye Oak, said the case was difficult because “Iraq did everything they could do for 10 years to delay having to explain their actions.”

Iraq offered up a number of defenses, all of which were rejected in a 107-page ruling from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth.

In his ruling, Lamberth writes that money that was supposed to go to Wye Oak was never paid. Stoffel sought U.S. assistance, and in a December 2004 meeting, U.S. military officials received commitments from Iraq’s Ministry of Defense that Stoffel and Wye Oak would be paid.

Three days later, Stoffel and an associate were killed en route to Baghdad to make payment arrangements.

In a footnote, Lamberth wrote that he was unable to make a definitive assessment of who killed Stoffel and Joe Wemple, a construction manager who was working with Stoffel. But Lamberth wrote that regardless, Stoffel wouldn’t have been on the road to Baghdad if the payments had been properly made.

“Dale Stoffel may very well still be alive today if not for MoD’s (Iraqi Ministry of Defense) breach” of contract, Lamberth wrote.

Lamberth awarded nearly $89 million plus interest and attorneys’ fees to Wye Oak, which is now headed by Stoffel’s brother David, though it is no longer active in the arms business. Foster estimated that the true judgment will total roughly $140 million.

He acknowledged it can be difficult to collect judgments from foreign nations but noted that “Iraq has assets all over the world” and he would be pursuing them.

Neither the lawyers who represented Iraq in court nor the Iraqi embassy in Washington returned phone calls and emails Tuesday seeking comment.

Dale Stoffel had built up expertise in arms dealing and particularly in Soviet-bloc arms like those used by Iraq when at the time he led Wye Oak, a contractor based in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. He received an early contract after the war to salvage and refurbish Iraqi tanks.

Former Army Gen. David Petraeus, one of the leaders in the Iraq rebuilding effort, testified in a deposition last year that Stoffel was a key part of efforts to help the Iraqi military stand up on its own. Petraeus said Stoffel accompanied him multiple times on helicopter flights in Iraq.

He said that the “performance of Wye Oak was quite good and appeared quite competent. I mean, the problem was that the Iraqis hadn’t paid him. And that was a fairly big deal, as you might imagine, and something that I took up repeatedly with the Ministry of Defense.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a ...
Dem hopefuls spend big to draw small-dollar donors — or drop out
By Brian Slodysko The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was told how he could qualify for the next presidential debate, but it didn’t make much sense: Spend $60. Attract a $1 donor. And repeat, maybe thousands of times.

Attorneys Miles Ehrlich, left, and Ismail Ramsey, representing Anthony Levandowski, speak to re ...
Ex-Google engineer charged in Uber self-driving theft case
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

A former Google engineer was charged Tuesday with stealing closely guarded secrets that he later sold to Uber as the ride-hailing service scrambled to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.

Rescued migrants rest near the city of Khoms, about 75 miles east of Tripoli, Libya., Tuesday, ...
Up to 40 migrants bound for Europe feared drowned off Libya
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with at least 40 people missing and presumed drowned, U.N. officials said.

In a June 21, 2019, file photo, a motorist enters Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region an ...
New Missouri 8-week abortion ban blocked for now
The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.

In this Aug. 23, 2019, photo, people pass through New York's Grand Central Terminal. With just ...
Power, billions ride on outcome of greatest head count in US history
By Mike Schneider and Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

With just a few months left before America starts taking its biggest-ever self-portrait, the U.S. Census Bureau is grappling with a host of concerns about the head count.