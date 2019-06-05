87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Kentucky man accused of beating infant, causing 27 fractures

The Associated Press
June 5, 2019 - 9:01 am
 

RICHMOND, Ky. — A Kentucky man is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries.

News outlets report 24-year-old Sean Dykes was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a minor and domestic violence.

An arrest report says authorities responding to a report of a wounded infant last week found the girl with fractures, bruises, bleeding in her eyes and other possible internal injuries.

Richmond Police Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson said “it’s unimaginable that a father could do this to their daughter.”

Dykes also was accused in March of shoving his girlfriend and her mother to the ground and attempting to strangle one of them.

He’s being held without bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2019, where an int ...
Ohio doctor faces murder charges in 25 patient deaths
By Kantele Franko The Associated Press

A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has been charged with murder in 25 patient deaths.

 
Indiana teacher gives boy with autism ‘most annoying’ award
The Associated Press

A school district in northwestern Indiana has issued an apology after a special needs teacher awarded an 11-year-old autistic student a trophy naming him the “most annoying male” of the school year.

In a March 7, 2019, file photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiter ...
Companies add fewest jobs in 9 years in May, says ADP
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. companies added the fewest jobs in nine years, a private survey found, as manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut workers.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses the lawsuit his office has filed against P ...
3 more states sue opioid maker alleging deceptive marketing
By Andrew Oxford The Associated Press

California, Hawaii, Maine and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits Monday against the maker of OxyContin and the company’s former president, alleging the firm falsely promoted the drug by downplaying the risk of addiction while it emerged as one of the most widely abused opioids in the U.S.

A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris on road 60, near Khar ...
100 dead as Sudan protesters reject generals’ call for talks
By Bassam Hatoum and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Sudanese protest leaders dismissed a call Wednesday for talks with the ruling generals, saying the military cannot be serious about negotiations while troops keep shooting and killing protesters.