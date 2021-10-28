70°F
Nation and World

Lake Havasu resident wins $108M Mega Millions jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 1:07 pm
 
A Lake Havasu, Arizona, resident won a $108 million jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing last week.

The ticket, which was sold at the Desert Martini, a bar located at 2120 McCulloch Boulevard in North Lake Havasu City, Arizona, matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, Arizona Lottery said in a statement.

The winner will have the option to take 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump-sum cash payment of $75.2 million, the statement said. The Desert Martini will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“We are excited to see this ray of Arizona sunshine as we celebrate our second-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in the statement. “This is a life-changing moment for this lucky winner and it also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and, to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales.”

According to the statement, ticket sales from the Arizona Lottery fund a variety of programs across the state that support the homeless community, the foster care system, and the state’s wildlife and habitats, among others.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

