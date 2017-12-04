Las Vegas Strip makes Instagram list with New York, Disneyland

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing platform, has become a fan favorite among travelers, who often post wanderlust-inducing photos from their worldly adventures to remind loved ones they’re on vacation — and very #happy about it.

The Las Vegas Strip made the Top 10 of most Instagrammed locations of 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Instagram)

What is the point of traveling the world if you can’t share it — or boast about it — with desk-bound friends back home?

The app recently released its year-in-review data, which included, among other stats, the most photographed cities, locations and museums, based on geotagged data, of 2017. Instagram’s data team also highlighted the top hashtags and filters used by its global community of 800 million users this past year.

The Big Apple and the House of Mouse took the top slots for most photographed city and location, respectfully, while Paris’s Louvre Museum was the most Instagrammed museum worldwide (no doubt thanks to tourists’ countless selfies with the “Mona Lisa”).

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York took first place among U.S. museums, while Washington’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden cracked the top 10 — at No. 8 — for the first time, probably because of Yayoi Kusama’s wildly popular and photo-friendly mirrored infinity rooms. Nearly 160,000 people experienced the museum’s record-breaking Kusama exhibition and posted around 34,000 snapshots from it on their Instagram accounts, according to the museum.

Here are a few of the site’s top lists:

Most Instagrammed cities of 2017:

1. New York

2. Moscow

3. London

4. Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Paris

6. Los Angeles

7. St. Petersburg

8. Jakarta, Indonesia

9. Istanbul

10. Barcelona

Most Instagrammed locations of 2017

1. Disneyland, Anaheim, Calif.

2. Times Square, New York

3. Central Park, New York

4. Eiffel Tower, Paris

5. Tokyo Disneyland

6. Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando

7. Louvre Museum, Paris

8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York

9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, California

10. Las Vegas Strip

Most Instagrammed museums (global) of 2017:

1. Louvre Museum, Paris

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

3. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

4. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5. British Museum, London

6. American Museum of Natural History, New York

7. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

8. Victoria and Albert Museum, London

9. Natural History Museum, London

10. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

Most Instagrammed museums (U.S.) of 2017:

1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

2. The Museum of Modern Art, New York

3. Los Angeles County Museum of Art

4. American Museum of Natural History, New York

5. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

6. Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles

7. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

8. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D.C.

9. National September 11 Memorial & Museum, New York

10. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York

Top hashtags of 2017:

1. #Love

2. #Fashion

3. #PhotoOfTheDay

4. #Photography

5. #Art

6. #Beautiful

7. #Travel

8. #Happy

9. #Nature

10. #PicOfTheDay

Hashtags that increased most in popularity in 2017:

1. #Photography

2. #TravelPhotography

3. #Memes

4. #Summer2017

5. #NaturePhotography

6. #Meme

7. #Travel

8. #FitnessMotivation

9. #BTS

10. #Photographer

Most used Instagram filters of 2017:

1. Clarendon

2. Gingham

3. Juno

4. Lark

5. Moon