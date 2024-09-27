96°F
Nation and World

Leader of Palestinian Authority denounces Israeli Gaza offensive at U.N.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is escorted to the podium to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By TED ANTHONY Associated Press
September 26, 2024 - 6:56 pm
 

NEW YORK — The head of the Palestinian Authority denounced Israel and its offensive in the Gaza Strip in front of world leaders Thursday, appealing to other nations to stop the war.

Mahmoud Abbas used the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly as he typically does — to criticize Israel. But this was the first time he did so since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks led by Hamas terrorists on Israel that triggered an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas first words were a sentence repeated three times: “We will not leave. We will not leave. We will not leave.”

Abbas has had little influence in Gaza since Hamas overthrew his forces and seized power of the territory in 2007. His internationally recognized government administers only small semi-autonomous zones in the West Bank.

The U.S. has said a reformed Palestinian Authority should play a future role in Gaza, but Israel does not consider him a reliable partner and has ruled that out.

Israel has maintained its military operations are justified and are necessary to defend itself. South Africa has filed a genocide case against Israel in the U.N.’s top court. Israel rejects the accusations.

Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. ambassador, responded to Abbas’ speech within minutes with a critical assessment. “Abbas spoke for 26 minutes and did not say the word ‘Hamas’ once. Since the massacre of Oct. 7, Abbas has failed to condemn Hamas for their crimes against humanity,” he said.

“Only when he stands on the U.N. platform does he talk about a peaceful solution,” Danon said. “There is no greater hypocrisy and lie than this: Abbas’ legacy is one of chronic weakness in the face of terrorism and hatred.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the General Assembly on Friday and arrived in New York shortly before Abbas spoke.

