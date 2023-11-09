Legislator targets luxury lifestyles of Hamas leaders in Qatar

A bill would strip the nation of its status as a key U.S. ally unless it kicks out the Hamas leadership.

While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas are living billionaire lifestyles, The New York Post reports.

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is sponsoring a bill that would strip Qatar of its status as a key U.S. ally, The Post has learned, unless it kicks out the Hamas leadership.

Hamas runs an office in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal maintain a luxurious lifestyle. The three alone are worth $11 billion.

Haniyeh, 61, was prime minister of all Palestinian territory following elections in 2006, although he was booted from office a year later. He continued to rule the Gaza Strip until 2017 before ending up in Qatar. Haniyeh, a father of 13, is worth more than $4 billion.

Abu Marzuk, 72, a senior Hamas political leader who heads its “international relations office,” is estimated by the Israeli government to be worth $3 billion. Educated in the United States, he was detained in New York when U.S. immigration authorities found his name on a terrorist watch list in 1995.

And Mashal, 67, who issued a global threat against Jews after the Oct. 7 atrocities, is worth more than $4 billion, according to the Israeli government.

The presence of the Hamas leaders in Qatar has long been justified by the emirate as part of its support for turning the terror group into “a responsible governing power,” according to a report from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

Ogles’ bill would strip Qatar of its special status in the top tier of America’s non-NATO allies alongside Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

Along with hosting Hamas, Qatar is also one of the most important military bases for the U.S. in the Middle East.

Qatar is not the only source of Hamas’ cash. The group also took in nearly $400 million in the last two years from the United Nations, which does not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency provided Hamas with $380 million since 2021.

Much of that cash came from the Biden administration, which has provided $1 billion to the UNRWA since 2021.

The Trump administration ended U.S. contributions to UNRWA because of the Hamas connection, but President Joe Biden reinstated the contributions after he took office.