Nation and World

Little League statue in town that hosts series vandalized

The Associated Press
January 31, 2018 - 4:47 am
 

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Someone has vandalized a statue honoring Little League in the Pennsylvania town that hosts the annual Little League’s World Series.

Williamsport Police say someone bent the bat in the Bases Loaded statue early in the morning on Jan. 21.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a male and a female who police believe are responsible for the damage. Police are seeking the suspects.

