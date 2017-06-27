Lockdown lifted at Alabama military base

A lockdown has been lifted at an Alabama military installation, though officials say they are still investigating a possible active shooter incident there.

Christopher Colster, a spokesman for Redstone Arsenal in Hunstville, said Tuesday that officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Colster says a training exercise was ongoing that was supposed to end Wednesday. Officials had said on Facebook that an active shooter training exercise was planned for this week. But Colster would not say whether the active shooter report was part of that exercise, adding: “I really can’t say at this point what happened. I’m not sure myself.”

Authorities had locked down the military post amid reports of possible active shooter, and workers were advised to “run hide fight.”

Police cars with flashing lights blocked entrances to Redstone and no traffic was moving on or off of the installation, which also has facilities used by federal law enforcement agencies.

Images on social media showed an ambulance and what appeared to be civilians standing outside the Sparkman Center, which includes multiple buildings with offices, an auditorium, cafeteria and an interior courtyard.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.