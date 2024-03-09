49°F
Nation and World

Lottery jackpot roll over pretty much automatic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 10:27 pm
 
Updated March 8, 2024 - 10:29 pm
A Hoosier Lottery employee holds Mega Millions tickets at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indi ...
A Hoosier Lottery employee holds Mega Millions tickets at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Rollin, rollin, rollin. Those lotto jackpots just keep rolling over.

No Mega Millions tickets had the winning numbers on Friday, meaning it the Friday jackpot of $687 million ($333.4 million lump sum) be worth an estimated $735 million on Tuesday. The numbers were 19-20-22-47-58 with the Mega ball of 1.

Two tickets did match the five regular numbers for a payoff of $1 million each.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $521 million ($254.8 million lump sum).

The odds of winning either jackpot is about 1 in 302 million.

Tickets are not sold in Nevada, but are sold in about 45 states, including California and Arizona.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Dragon Ball Z booth is seen during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center ...
‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

Legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama, the creator of the internationally popular “Dragon Ball” series and character designer on the “Dragon Quest” video games, has died, his studio announced.

A view of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during dusk, ahead of Rama ...
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
By Samy Magdy and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo, where talks were being held. The outline for the cease-fire would have including a wide infusion of aid into Gaza.

 
Biden fiery, combative in State of Union speech — VIDEO
By Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

President Joe Biden delivered a defiant argument for a second term in his State of the Union speech, lacing into Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution.”

FILE - Students walk past the "Great Dome" atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Inst ...
Lawsuit accuses MIT of allowing antisemitism on campus
By Michael Casey The Associated Press

The lawsuit mirrors similar legal actions filed since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, including at Columbia University, New York University, Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania.

