Lottery jackpot roll over pretty much automatic
Nobody won the $687 million Mega Millions on Friday night while Saturday’s Powerball is estimated at $521 million.
Rollin, rollin, rollin. Those lotto jackpots just keep rolling over.
No Mega Millions tickets had the winning numbers on Friday, meaning it the Friday jackpot of $687 million ($333.4 million lump sum) be worth an estimated $735 million on Tuesday. The numbers were 19-20-22-47-58 with the Mega ball of 1.
Two tickets did match the five regular numbers for a payoff of $1 million each.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $521 million ($254.8 million lump sum).
The odds of winning either jackpot is about 1 in 302 million.
Tickets are not sold in Nevada, but are sold in about 45 states, including California and Arizona.
