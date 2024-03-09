Lottery jackpot roll over pretty much automatic

Nobody won the $687 million Mega Millions on Friday night while Saturday’s Powerball is estimated at $521 million.

A Hoosier Lottery employee holds Mega Millions tickets at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Rollin, rollin, rollin. Those lotto jackpots just keep rolling over.

No Mega Millions tickets had the winning numbers on Friday, meaning it the Friday jackpot of $687 million ($333.4 million lump sum) be worth an estimated $735 million on Tuesday. The numbers were 19-20-22-47-58 with the Mega ball of 1.

Two tickets did match the five regular numbers for a payoff of $1 million each.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $521 million ($254.8 million lump sum).

The odds of winning either jackpot is about 1 in 302 million.

Tickets are not sold in Nevada, but are sold in about 45 states, including California and Arizona.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.