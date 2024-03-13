Lottery jackpots remain elusive in March

Nobody has matched the winning numbers for Powerball or Mega Millions for several months

They’ve made it nearly impossible to win the lottery. Nobody has won either nearly nationwide game since Jan. 1.

The Tuesday $735 million Mega Millions jackpot with winning numbers of 2-16-31-57-64 and Mega Millions ball of 24 resulted in two players matching all five numbers. They won $1 million each.

The next drawing is Friday with an expected jackpot of $792 million or $381.1 million for cash.

Powerball’s Wednesday jackpot is at $559 million ($273.3 million cash).

A Powerball jackpot of $842.2 million was won in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Jan. 1, 2024.

The odds of winning the lottery are about 1 in 302 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.