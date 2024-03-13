54°F
Nation and World

Lottery jackpots remain elusive in March

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 10:43 pm
 

They’ve made it nearly impossible to win the lottery. Nobody has won either nearly nationwide game since Jan. 1.

The Tuesday $735 million Mega Millions jackpot with winning numbers of 2-16-31-57-64 and Mega Millions ball of 24 resulted in two players matching all five numbers. They won $1 million each.

The next drawing is Friday with an expected jackpot of $792 million or $381.1 million for cash.

Powerball’s Wednesday jackpot is at $559 million ($273.3 million cash).

A Powerball jackpot of $842.2 million was won in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Jan. 1, 2024.

The odds of winning the lottery are about 1 in 302 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

