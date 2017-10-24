ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Southern California

The Associated Press
October 24, 2017 - 2:18 am
 

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake has struck off California’s coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at midnight Tuesday and had an epicenter about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of San Clemente Island.

The agency says the earthquake had a depth of about 3 miles (4.9 kilometers.)

The KABC TV station reports that the earthquake was felt in parts of Los Angeles, Long Beach, the South Bay and Orange County.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like