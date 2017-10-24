Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Southern California

San Clemente Pier at Sunset. (Thinkstock)

SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake has struck off California’s coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at midnight Tuesday and had an epicenter about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of San Clemente Island.

The agency says the earthquake had a depth of about 3 miles (4.9 kilometers.)

The KABC TV station reports that the earthquake was felt in parts of Los Angeles, Long Beach, the South Bay and Orange County.

4.06 earthquake 47km SW of Avalon, California at Tue Oct 24 00:00:50 PT. https://t.co/4EcsemSUXJ pic.twitter.com/OxLZ6l2Q7x — Quake Bot SoCal (@QuakeBotSoCal) October 24, 2017