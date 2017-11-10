ad-fullscreen
Maine voter casts ballot but forgets teeth in polling booth

PORTLAND, Maine — A city clerk in Maine is looking for the owner of a set of dentures left behind in a polling booth.

The Portland Press Herald reports the false teeth were discovered during Tuesday’s election. An election clerk found the teeth in an auditorium that serves as a polling place in Portland.

The dentures are now in a plastic bag in the city clerk’s office in Portland City Hall, just a few steps away from the polling place.

Residents voted on City Council races, a school rebuilding project, a state Medicaid expansion drive and other issues on Tuesday.

