Nation and World

Mammoth Mountain in California to extend skiing into August

The Associated Press
May 25, 2019 - 1:46 pm
 

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Mammoth Mountain resort in California’s Eastern Sierra says it has had its snowiest May on record and skiing and boarding will continue into August.

The resort said Friday the 29 inches that has fallen so far this month bests the old mark set in May 2015.

Another 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall on Sunday.

The resort had so much snow during winter that it announced skiing and boarding would continue through the Fourth of July weekend. It now plans to extend the season into August, with no specific end date set.

As of Friday, Mammoth had a season accumulations of 715 inches at the summit, and 489 inches at the main lodge.

