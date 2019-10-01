Man, 70, reported missing from Kingman, Arizona

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bruce Downey, please contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

Bruce Downey (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Police are asking for the public’s held in locating a 70-year-old man last seen Sunday morning in Kingman, Arizona.

Bruce Downey, 5-feet-6 and 180 pounds, was last seen near John L Avenue and Melody Street in Kingman, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and slippers with a fuzzy interior. He may use alternate names because of his current mental status.

Police say Downey has previously been a truck driver and may be seen near truck stops and may appear to be disoriented or confused. He also has said he wants to go back to Oregon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bruce Downey, please contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

