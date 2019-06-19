91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man caught at New York airport smuggling 34 finches in hair curlers

The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 - 9:04 am
 

NEW YORK — Federal authorities say a 39-year-old Connecticut man has been caught trying to smuggle nearly three dozen live finches through John F. Kennedy Airport in order to sell them for singing competitions.

Francis Gurahoo was arrested Sunday after arriving on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana. Prosecutors say customs officials found the 34 live birds in his carry-on luggage hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers.

Gurahoo was arraigned Monday on a charge of unlawful wildlife smuggling. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Officials say the finches from Guyana are prized. They are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens where wages are placed on the birds with the best voice. Prosecutors say Gurahoo said he planned to sell them for about $3,000 each, for a total haul of over $100,000.

Last December, customs officials at JFK Airport found 70 live finches hidden inside hair rollers in a duffel bag from a passenger arriving from Guyana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says bird smuggling could threaten agriculture through the possible spread of diseases such as bird flu

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Venezuelan migrants line up for free bread and coffee, donated ...
Record 71M now displaced by war, violence at home, says UN
By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday, an increase of more than 2 million from a year earlier.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks arrives for closed-door interview with th ...
Former Trump aide Hope Hicks won’t talk about White House events
By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Former top White House adviser Hope Hicks is refusing to answer questions related to her time in the White House in an interview with the House Judiciary Committee, according to several frustrated Democrats who have been in the meeting.

In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, secon ...
Connecticut high school athletes file complaint over transgender policy
By Dave Collins The Associated Press

Three Connecticut girls who have run high school track have filed a federal discrimination complaint saying a statewide policy on transgender athletes has cost them top finishes in races and possibly college scholarships.

In a March 23, 2019, file photo a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the South ...
Union chief details Boeing design, communication flaws
By David Koenig The Associated Press

A House aviation subcommittee is holding its third hearing today into the Boeing 737 Max. The plane has been grounded after two crashes killed a total of 346 people.

U.S. Navy patrol boats carrying journalists to see damaged oil tankers leaves a U.S. Navy 5th F ...
40 evacuated after attack on Exxon drilling site in Iraq
The Associated Press

An Iraqi intelligence officer says 40 workers for the energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. have been evacuated from an oil-drilling site in southern Iraq after they came under rocket fire on Wednesday.

In a June 18, 2019, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the Capitol ...
Idea of reparations for slavery discussed in subcommittee
By Errin Haines Whack The Associated Press

After more than a decade’s absence, the case for reparations is returning to Capitol Hill, this time amid a growing discussion in the Democratic Party about what the country might owe to the descendants of slaves in the United States.

In a May 14, 2012, file photo, Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with a Saudi prince in Riyadh, ...
UN expert urges investigation of Saudi prince over Khashoggi killing
By Jamey Keaten and Aya Batrawy The Associated Press

An independent U.N. report into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Wednesday there is “credible evidence” to warrant further investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and suggested sanctions on his personal assets.

Dravon Ames, holding microphone, speaks to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Phoenix Mayor ...
Facing boos, Phoenix chief promises change amid civil rights claim
By Anita Snow The Associated Press

Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change in her department after being booed by some of hundreds of people gathered to discuss a videotaped police encounter that has caused a national outcry.