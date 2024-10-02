87°F
Man dies after BASE jumping in Utah

An area around Willard Peak northwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2024 - 9:53 pm
 

A man died last week in Utah after BASE jumping near Willard Peak, which is north of Salt Lake City.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 27-year-old Jonathan Bizilia, of Alabama, died Friday afternoon after crashing in rugged terrain near the mountain.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport where a person jumps from a large building, structure or cliff with a parachute.

A friend of Bizilia told police that Bilizia did not provide an expected update after a jump in a wingsuit.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter recovered Bizilia around 4 p.m. Friday.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

