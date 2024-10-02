Man dies after BASE jumping in Utah

A man died last week in Utah after BASE jumping near Willard Peak, which is north of Salt Lake City.

An area around Willard Peak northwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. (Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)

A man died last week in Utah after BASE jumping near Willard Peak, which is north of Salt Lake City.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 27-year-old Jonathan Bizilia, of Alabama, died Friday afternoon after crashing in rugged terrain near the mountain.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport where a person jumps from a large building, structure or cliff with a parachute.

A friend of Bizilia told police that Bilizia did not provide an expected update after a jump in a wingsuit.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter recovered Bizilia around 4 p.m. Friday.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this challenging time,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

