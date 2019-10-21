72°F
Nation and World

Man named Tupac Shakur arrested in Tennessee

The Associated Press
October 21, 2019 - 11:49 am
 

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A white man named Tupac Amaru Shakur has been arrested on drug charges in Tennessee.

News outlets report Shakur, of Elizabethton, was charged Saturday with offenses including methamphetamine possession and aggravated assault. He’s set to appear in court Monday. Johnson City police say officers responded that afternoon to a sighting of Shakur, who was already sought by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on unrelated charges.

A statement says arriving officers saw Shakur leaving in a vehicle. It says Shakur was later found sitting in the stopped vehicle. Police say Shakur pulled out a knife when officers tried to arrest him and he was subdued after a brief struggle. At 40 years old, Shakur was born years after the famous rapper of the same name who was shot and killed in Las Vegas 23 years ago.

THE LATEST
Speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow gestures makes a statement in the House of Co ...
PM Johnson’s Brexit plan faces another roadblock
By Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to lead Britain out of the European Union at the end of this month hit another roadblock Monday when the speaker of the House of Commons rejected his attempt to hold a new vote of lawmakers on his Brexit divorce deal.

Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop at the Hamilton Fire Dep ...
Trudeau could lose power as Canadians go to polls
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 47, faced the threat of being knocked from power after one term as the nation held parliamentary elections on Monday.

A high frequency sonar image of the flagship Japanese aircraft carrier Akagi is shown aboard th ...
Researchers find 2nd Japanese carrier from WWII Battle of Midway
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

A crew of deep-sea explorers and historians looking for lost World War II warships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the historic Battle of Midway.

(Getty Images)
4 companies reach tentative $260M deal to settle opioids lawsuit
By Julie Carr Smyth and Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

The nation’s three dominant drug distributors and a big drugmaker have reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis just as the first federal trial over the crisis was due to begin Monday.

A Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the ...
US plans to require DNA sample from all asylum-seekers
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

The Justice Department will publish an amended regulation Monday that would mandate DNA collection for almost all migrants who cross between official entry points and are held even temporarily, according to an official.

In this frame grab from video provided by Hawar News, ANHA, the Kurdish news agency, residents ...
US troops leaving Syria pelted with potatoes
By Lefteris Pitarakis and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Angry over the U.S. withdrawal from Syria, residents of a Kurdish-dominated city pelted departing American military vehicles with potatoes Monday as they drove through.