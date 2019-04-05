Man who claimed to be missing Illinois boy made false claims before

This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati shows Brian Rini. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Aurora, Ill., Police Department shows Timmothy Pitzen, missing since 2011. A young man's claim to be Timmothy, the missing Illinois boy who disappeared under tragic circumstances eight years ago, has been exposed as a hoax, authorities said Thursday, April 4, 2019. DNA tests have determined the young man is not Timmothy. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

CINCINNATI — An FBI affidavit says an Ohio man who authorities say falsely claimed to be an Illinois boy missing for eight years has made similar claims twice before.

The affidavit filed in federal court Friday says 23-year-old Brian Rini repeatedly told investigators he was Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in Aurora, Illinois, in 2011 at age 6.

The affidavit says Rini refused to be fingerprinted but submitted to a DNA test after which his true identity was determined.

The affidavit says Rini had watched a TV show about Pitzen and told investigators he wanted to get away from his family.

Investigators determined Rini had twice before falsely portrayed himself as a juvenile sex trafficking victim.

Federal court records don’t list an attorney for Rini.