88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

By Russ Bynum The Associated Press
May 21, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. No other details were given. The GBI said in a statement that it would hold a news conference Friday morning.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Gregory McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision just outside the port city of Brunswick, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online.

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message Thursday. He has previously insisted Bryan played no role in Arbery’s death.

“Roddie Bryan is not now, and has never been, more than a witness to the shooting,” Gough said in a statement on the case Monday. “He is not a vigilante. Roddie did not participate in the horrific killing of this young man. Mr. Bryan has committed no crime, and bears no criminal responsibility in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.”

Bryan’s video of the shooting was taken from the driver seat of a vehicle following behind Arbery as he runs along a residential street. A pickup truck is parked in the road ahead of Arbery, with one man in the truck’s bed and another standing beside the open driver’s side door.

The video shows Arbery run around the truck to the right before he cuts back in front of it. Then a gunshot can be heard, followed by a second shot. Arbery can be seen punching a man holding what appears to be a shotgun, who then fires a third shot point-blank. Arbery staggers and falls face down in the street.

Gregory McMichael retired last year after more than two decades as an investigator for the local prosecutor’s office. Because of those ties, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself from the case. Two outside prosecutors assigned the case have also stepped aside.

The McMichaels weren’t arrested until May 7, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the shooting investigation from Glynn County police. Soon after the GBI’s involvement was announced, a Brunswick attorney with access to the shooting video released it to a local radio station — and copies soon proliferated online.

The McMichaels remain jailed in Glynn County waiting for a preliminary court hearing and for a judge to decide whether to free them on bond pending trial. Attorneys for the father and son have urged people not to rush to judgment in the case.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
Station Casinos reveals restaurant opening dates for 3 properties
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
3
Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections
Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections
4
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
5
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Visitors gather at the Grand Canyon on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/M ...
Grand Canyon to reopen for Memorial Day weekend
The Associated Press

Grand Canyon National Park plans another four-day period for limited entry and daytime recreational access to some park areas on the South Rim.

The entrances to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are closed following an active shooter th ...
Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related,’ FBI says
By Lolita C. Baldor and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials

In this May 12, 2020 photo, customers walk past an open sign at Rubio's Coastal Grill on Tuesda ...
A historic referendum on risk begins as nation reopens
By Michael Tackett The Associated Press

Can we go outside? Can we go back to work? Can we go to a restaurant or bar? Can we go to the beach? Can our children go back to school? Can we visit grandma?

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York. Presiden ...
Ex-Trump personal lawyer Cohen released from US prison
By Michael Balsamo and Jim Mustian The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was released from federal prison Thursday to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 
Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty in college scam case
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case.

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, a boat brings people to land, as locals check an embankm ...
‘There is nothing left’: Cyclone hits India, Bangladesh cities
By Sheikh Saaliq and Julhas Alam The Associated Press

Wide swathes of the coasts of India and Bangladesh were flooded and millions of people remained without power Thursday, after the most powerful cyclone to hit the region in more than decade left dozens dead and a trail of destruction.