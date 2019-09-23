87°F
Nation and World

Man with fake bomb arrested at suburban NYC train station

The Associated Press
September 23, 2019 - 3:12 pm
 

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Police in Westchester County have arrested a 54-year-old man after responding to a report the man was attempting to detonate a backpack at the New Rochelle train station.

Police say officers saw Thomas Skoupa sitting on a bench outside the train station at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police say he had a nylon pouch with wires protruding from the pouch and several cigarette lighters attached.

As officers approached Skoupa, police say he stood up and activated a small flashlight, turning it on and off several times.

Police say the inoperable device turned out to be a radio or Walkman wrapped in electrical tape connected with wires.

Skoupa was arrested on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

