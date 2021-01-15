60°F
Nation and World

Man’s body found in Death Valley; death called accidental

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2021 - 10:20 am
 
One of the developed soaking pools at the Saline Valley Warm Springs in Death Valley National P ...
One of the developed soaking pools at the Saline Valley Warm Springs in Death Valley National Park. (National Park Service)

A San Francisco man was found dead near a Death Valley campground on Dec. 20, and on Friday officials said the death was accidental.

Donald Vanneman III, 63, was found dead by park visitors in a source pool at the Saline Valley Warm Springs, which is in the northwest portion of the national park, according to a news release from the National Park Service and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

Vanneman’s car was found earlier that day at the Warm Springs Campground, which is temporarily closed due to California’s coronavirus restrictions.

The National Park Service prohibits people from directly entering the source pool at Palm Springs, officials said. People can bathe in the man-made soaking tubs in the area, but they are currently drained and closed due to the pandemic.

Further information about Vanneman’s death was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

