Nation and World

Mass. police investigate fatal crash involving tour group

The Associated Press
June 9, 2019 - 10:58 am
 

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are still investigating the cause of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 involving a tour group that caters to the Polish-American community.

Two adult men have died and nine other individuals are being treated for serious injuries after the group’s van was struck by a compact SUV in Attleboro on Saturday.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound when they collided. The van rolled over and crashed into the southbound lane. Police said all 11 people in the van were ejected during the rollover.

The operator of the SUV was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for minor injuries.

Police said they believe the tour may have picked up passengers in Philadelphia; Trenton, Linden and Wallington, N.J.; and New York City. The passengers were destined for various sites in Massachusetts.

