Medical marijuana gets Utah governor’s signature after compromise

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed into law a compromise agreement that guaranteed legalization of medical marijuana but has sparked concern that it creates too many hurdles for patients trying to access the drug.

Republican outgoing House Speaker Greg Hughes, left, receives a handshake from Republican Sen. Evan Vickers after the Utah House of Representatives passed a compromise plan to legalize medical marijuana during a special session Monday Dec. 3, 2018, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gov. Gary Herbert addresses the media on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Draper, Utah. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP)

Letesha Case holds her daughter Aurora Case, 2, as they sit next to their sign Monday Dec. 3, 2018, at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City. Lawmakers in conservative Utah passed sweeping changes Monday to a new voter-approved medical-marijuana ballot measure under a planned compromise that secured the support of the influential Mormon church but sparked a backlash from advocates. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Herbert said late Monday the passage of the bill was a historic day in conservative Utah. He said in a statement a new regulatory system that helped win the approval of the influential Mormon church will dispense cannabis in “medical dosage form,” preventing diversion into the black market.

He says his administration will implement the law “as quickly as feasible.”

Some medical-marijuana advocates, though, worry the system will throw up too many hurdles for suffering patients and have said they plan to file a lawsuit.

The changes passed Monday alter a voter-passed law under a compromise reached before Election Day.