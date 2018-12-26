Mega Millions jackpot not won, now is climbing toward $350M

Dreams of winning the Mega Millions Lottery and paying off all those Christmas gifts are still alive after Tuesday’s drawing.

No one picked all the winning numbers — 2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and Mega ball 6 — and now the jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be an estimated $348 million.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.537 billion was won by a single ticket on Oct. 23. That ticket was sold in South Carolina but the winner has yet to come forward, Mega Millions said.

The Christmas drawing – only the fifth time in Mega Millions history the game was drawn on Dec. 25 – produced 1,137,550 winning tickets at all prize levels. Two tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. One, sold in Connecticut, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $3 million after the 3X Megaplier was drawn Tuesday night. The other, worth $1 million, was sold in Missouri.