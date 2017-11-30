ad-fullscreen
Meghan Markle related to English king, James Dean, Roy Rogers

The Associated Press
November 30, 2017 - 6:13 am
 

BOSTON — Prince Harry’s bride-to-be Meghan Markle might be a princess after all.

A researcher at the Boston-based New England Historic Genealogical Society, one of the world’s premier genealogical organizations, said Thursday that Markle is a direct descendant of England’s King Edward III, and she and Harry are 17th cousins. Edward III ruled from 1327 until 1377.

Royal experts have said that the 36-year-old Markle will not formally be known as Princess Meghan because she is not of royal birth.

Genealogist Gary Boyd Roberts says Markle’s royal lineage comes through an early immigrant to Boston, the Rev. William Skipper, who arrived in New England in 1639. He’s an ancestor of Markle’s father.

Markle is also related to eight American presidents and dozens of other notable Americans, including actors James Dean and Roy Rogers.

