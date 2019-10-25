61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Michigan couple with 7 kids, 21 grandkids claims $80M Powerball

The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 - 7:57 pm
 

LANSING, Mich. — A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.

Phillip Chippewa, 54, of Suttons Bay traveled to Lansing on Wednesday with his wife, Dawn, and their family to claim their prize.

Their Powerball ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump-sum, which came to $42 million after taxes.

Chippewa says he now has all the money he’ll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple’s plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

They’re both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. They plan to keep working for now.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Liquor stores in Utah to pour cases of beer down the drain
The Associated Press

A new law effective at midnight on Oct. 31 increases that limit to 5%, which means several beers now at state stores will be sold by private businesses instead.

In an Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on s ...
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall
The Associated Press

Carter, 95, fell Monday evening at his home. A spokeswoman said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was looking forward to recovering at his Plains, Georgia, home.