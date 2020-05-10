94°F
Nation and World

Missing Idaho kids’ uncle died of blood clot in Arizona

The Associated Press
May 10, 2020 - 12:34 pm
 

PHOENIX — A pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of an Idaho woman who’s facing charges in the disappearance of her children — a case that attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and connection to three mysterious deaths.

Autopsy and toxicology reports were released Friday for Alex Cox, who died in Arizona in December. In July, Cox fatally shot his sister’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in what he said was self-defense.

Police in Gilbert, Arizona, say detectives investigating Cox’s death will review the autopsy report and that the case is still active.

Lori Vallow, Cox’s sister, is being detained in Idaho on charges related to the disappearance of her two children: Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. They were reported missing in September.

Lori Vallow moved last summer from suburban Phoenix to Rexburg, Idaho. She married Chad Daybell just two weeks after his wife died in October. Though her obituary said the death was from natural causes, law enforcement became suspicious when Daybell quickly remarried. Tammy Daybell’s remains have been exhumed, but the autopsy report has not yet been released.

Lori Vallow reportedly believes she is “a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020,” according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death.

She and Chad Daybell were involved in a group that promotes preparing for the biblical end times.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell moved to Hawaii in December, shortly after police went to her apartment in Rexburg to check on the children at the grandparents’ request. Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February.

Lori Vallow is being held on $1 million bail.

