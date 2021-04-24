85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Missing sub apparently sank, cracked open, Indonesia navy says

By Edna Tarigan and Fadlan Syam The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 
An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went mi ...
An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Indonesia navy hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso, right, sails to join the search for submarine KR ...
Indonesia navy hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso, right, sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Indonesian submarine The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air W ...
In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
The U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft, rear, is parked on a tarmac at at Ngurah Rai Military Air ...
The U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft, rear, is parked on a tarmac at at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, is expected to join the search for a missing Indonesian submarine Saturday. The oxygen supply for the crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, third from left, boards a helicopter for a search mis ...
Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, third from left, boards a helicopter for a search mission for the missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base, Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the crew members of an Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia — Indonesia’s navy on Saturday declared its missing submarine had sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days, apparently ending hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slick as well as debris near the site where the submarine last dove Wednesday off the island of Bali were clear proof the KRI Nanggala 402 had sunk. Indonesian officials earlier considered the vessel to be only missing, but said the submarine’s oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.

Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono said at a press conference in Bali, “If it’s an explosion, it will be in pieces. The cracks happened gradually in some parts when it went down from 300 meters to 400 meters to 500 meters. … If there was an explosion, it would be heard by the sonar.”

The navy previously said it believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth of 200 meters (655 feet), at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

“With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the ‘sub miss’ phase to ‘sub sunk,’” Margono said at the press conference, in which the found items were displayed.

The cause of the disappearance was still uncertain. The navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

Margono said that in the past two days, searchers found parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope, debris from prayer rugs and a broken piece from a coolant pipe that was refitted on the submarine in South Korea in 2012.

Margono said rescue teams from Indonesia and other countries will evaluate the findings. He said no bodies have been found so far.

An American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and had been set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

Singaporean rescue ships were also expected Saturday, while Malaysian rescue vessels were due to arrive Sunday, bolstering the underwater hunt, officials said earlier Saturday.

Family members had held out hopes for survivors but there were no sign of life from the vessel. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered all-out efforts to locate the submarine and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.

MOST READ
1
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
2
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
3
Las Vegas isn’t the only Nevada housing market going bonkers
Las Vegas isn’t the only Nevada housing market going bonkers
4
Las Vegas Valley casinos allowed 80% occupancy starting May 1
Las Vegas Valley casinos allowed 80% occupancy starting May 1
5
Raiders mailbag: Raiders have eye on Penn State LB Micah Parsons
Raiders mailbag: Raiders have eye on Penn State LB Micah Parsons
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
1 verdict, then 6 police killings across US in 24 hours
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Even as the Derek Chauvin case was fresh in memory — the reading of the verdict in a Minneapolis courtroom, the shackling of the former police officer, the jubilation at what many saw as justice in the death of George Floyd — even then, blood flowed on America’s streets.

Israeli Border Police patrol the Old City of Jerusalem as worshippers arrive for Friday prayers ...
Night of chaos in Israel results in dozens of arrests, wounded police
The Associated Press

Israeli police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were wounded in Jerusalem, where security forces separately clashed with Palestinians angry about Ramadan restrictions and Jewish extremists who held an anti-Arab march nearby.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon space capsule lifts off from pad 39A at the Kenne ...
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts with recycled rocket and capsule
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

National Guard members, assisting with processing COVID-19 deaths, place bodies into temporary ...
California moves from worst to first in coronavirus infections
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.

Luke Walker, 9, a grandnephew of Allan Ansdell Jr., owner and president of Adventure City amuse ...
California theme park restarts after coronavirus closure
By Jae C. Hong The Associated Press

It was an all-hands-on-deck family affair when Adventure City finally reopened in California after being shuttered for 403 days because of the pandemic.

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hiring sign is displayed outside of McDonald's in Buffalo ...
US jobless claims fall to pandemic low of 547K
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications declined 39,000 from a revised 586,000 a week earlier.

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the ...
China, Russia join US vowing emission cuts at summit
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

His commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52 percent by 2030 will come at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders.

Ted Nugent performs at Rams Head Live in Baltimore on Aug. 16, 2013. Nugent revealed he was in ...
Pandemic-denier Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID
The Associated Press

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”