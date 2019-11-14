72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Missouri woman sought after husband’s body found in freezer

By Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press
November 14, 2019 - 1:02 pm
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a woman after finding her husband’s corpse in a freezer in a bedroom inside her southwest Missouri home, where it may have been stored for nearly a year.

Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin, was charged Wednesday with abandonment of a corpse, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison.

The grim discovery was made after a witness told police that Paul Barton’s body had been in Watters’ freezer since his death on Dec. 30, 2018, a police officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

The witness said Watters threatened to kill him if he notified police. Watters also threatened to kill police, fireman and emergency medical workers if they attempted to come into her house, the witness said, according to the affidavit.

Police said she has unspecified “mental disorders” and is known to carry firearms.

Police released a photo of Watters and the license plate number for the white sedan she may be driving in a Facebook post that asked the public for help finding her. Capt. Nick Jimenez declined to elaborate further on the search.

Jimenez said in an interview that officers got the tip about the body Monday while investigating an unrelated Nov. 5 fire that damaged a home in the neighborhood. Officers served a search warrant Tuesday and found the body just where the witness said it would be.

Jimenez declined to describe how the witness knows Watters, although the affidavit said he was at her house on Nov. 7 when officers attempted to contact the occupants. The witness said Watters stood at the door pointing a handgun at officers on the other side and refused to allow him to answer the door.

The affidavit doesn’t explain why officers were at the house that day, and Jimenez said he didn’t know whether it was related to the arson inquiry.

Police weren’t immediately able to provide a call history to the home. The Associated Press submitted a records request.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the remains. While the criminal complaint says Watters “knowingly disposed of or left” Barton’s corpse at her home without notifying law enforcement, Jimenez said formal identification of the body is pending.

Watters had only minor past convictions for driving with an expired license and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, according to online court records in Missouri.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Stranded gondolas float adrift over the flooded banks, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The ...
Venice to get $21.7M quickly to recover from record flooding
By Giada Zampano The Associated Press

Italy’s government declared a state of emergency Thursday in flood-ravaged Venice, seeking to release money to repair the historic lagoon city after it was damaged by the highest tide in 50 years.

 
2 dead, gunman in custody after shooting at California high school
By Stefanie Dazio and John Antczak The Associated Press

A studant gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school, killing two students and wounding three other people before he was captured in grave condition.

In an Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker walks in front of a truck in S ...
Tons of blame to share in California’s wildfire, blackout crisis
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The utility that serves more than 5 million electrical customers in one of the world’s most technologically advanced areas is faced again and again with a no-win decision: risk starting catastrophic deadly wildfires, or turn off the lights and immiserate millions of paying customers.

Protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University i ...
Hong Kong police give warning to protesters out of control, deny curfew
By Patrick Quinn and Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Hong Kong police warned protesters on Thursday that they were moving “one step closer to terrorism” by sinking the city into chaos, as riot squads skirmished with militant students at major universities.

An Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, shows Texas state police cars blocking access to the Walmart store ...
Walmart hires off-duty officers for El Paso store reopening Thursday
By Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

Walmart plans Thursday to reopen the store where the attack happened in August and amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store the day of the mass shooting.

A 1971 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ...
US ‘superbug’ infections rising, but deaths dropping
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Drug-resistant “superbug” infections have been called a developing nightmare that could set medicine back a century, making conquered germs once again untreatable.

A March 12, 2019, file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern Ca ...
9 student deaths since August shake USC campus
The Associated Press

The first death occurred in late August, two days before classes began, when an incoming freshman was struck by a car while walking on a freeway near the University of Southern California.